Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on July 30th

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0825 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.
PGZ stock opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.31. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $16.20.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile
