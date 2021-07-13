Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on July 30th

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0825 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.

PGZ stock opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.31. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $16.20.

Get Principal Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.