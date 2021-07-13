PriceSmart, Inc. (NYSE:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price Sells 20,000 Shares

PriceSmart, Inc. (NYSE:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $1,829,800.00.

PSMT stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,036. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.57 and a 1 year high of $104.90.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

