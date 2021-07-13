PriceSmart, Inc. (NYSE:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price Sells 20,000 Shares

PriceSmart, Inc. (NYSE:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $1,829,800.00.
PSMT stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,036. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.57 and a 1 year high of $104.90.
About PriceSmart
Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.