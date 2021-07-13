Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,576,619 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,483 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 3.53% of Workday worth $2,130,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 47.5% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 4.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 89.1% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Workday by 1.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 68.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

WDAY stock opened at $235.39 on Tuesday. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.52 and a twelve month high of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $233.17.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 14,666 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $3,781,334.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 12,240 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $3,155,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,496 shares of company stock worth $39,283,368 in the last three months. 26.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Workday in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Workday in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Workday currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.65.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.