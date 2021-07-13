Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.48 Billion Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,177,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 514,795 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 6.72% of Equifax worth $1,481,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Equifax by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,534,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,089,312,000 after acquiring an additional 798,873 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,165,465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,479,008,000 after acquiring an additional 358,703 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $361,397,000 after acquiring an additional 52,342 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,959,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $354,857,000 after acquiring an additional 202,651 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,590,014 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $287,999,000 after buying an additional 55,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax stock opened at $247.25 on Tuesday. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.98 and a 52 week high of $248.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $236.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 50.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.42.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. Equifax had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $259.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.96.

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total value of $2,185,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.