Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 10.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,062,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 912,551 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,584,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $763,474,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,823,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,470 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 503.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,161,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,889,000 after purchasing an additional 968,926 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 196.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 880,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,729,000 after purchasing an additional 584,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 694.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 645,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,716,000 after purchasing an additional 564,584 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ZTS. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.21.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $198.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $94.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.12 and a twelve month high of $199.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.53.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at $9,068,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.