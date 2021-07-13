Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,125,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501,338 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.12% of Burlington Stores worth $2,427,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $330.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $319.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.46 and a fifty-two week high of $339.28.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.76) EPS. Analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BURL. TheStreet raised Burlington Stores from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.75.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

