Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 1,069,076 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,266,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069,076 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 16.91% of Teledyne Technologies worth $2,592,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 979 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,759 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.00.

TDY opened at $426.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.06. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $292.41 and a twelve month high of $457.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $421.49.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.54 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

