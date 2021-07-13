Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 5,194,998 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 175.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,162,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,194,998 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.06% of Okta worth $1,799,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Okta by 633.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Okta by 51.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Okta by 29.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Okta in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on Okta from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. KGI Securities began coverage on Okta in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Okta in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.29.

Shares of OKTA opened at $247.15 on Tuesday. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.05 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The company has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of -100.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $233.76.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The company had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.56 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total transaction of $886,944.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,694.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $19,835,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,582 shares of company stock valued at $30,748,292 over the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

