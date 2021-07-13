Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 392,435 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,518,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392,435 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.16% of Textron worth $1,991,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Textron in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Textron news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TXT opened at $67.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.52. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.68.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Textron had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 9.61%. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TXT shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.10.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

