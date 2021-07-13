Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Stock Holdings Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,106 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.16% of Preferred Bank worth $11,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 68.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Preferred Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $383,000. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of PFBC stock opened at $62.40 on Tuesday. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $69.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.51.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.01 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 34.42%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 32.69%.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

