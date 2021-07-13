PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PQ Group Holdings Inc. is an integrated, provider of catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals and services. It operates primarily in North America, Europe, South America and Asia. The company serves refinery, emissions control and petrochemical industries. PQ Group Holdings Inc. is based in MALVERN, United States. “

PQG has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of PQ Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PQ Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. CL King increased their price target on PQ Group from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on PQ Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

NYSE:PQG opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. PQ Group has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 0.84.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. PQ Group had a positive return on equity of 9.67% and a negative net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PQ Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kyle D. Vann acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 121,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,817.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 8,164,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $109,724,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PQG. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PQ Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in PQ Group by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in PQ Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in PQ Group by 146.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 8,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in PQ Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

