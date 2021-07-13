Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing therapeutics for high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases. In addition, it offers CAR-T therapies for the treatment for cancer. Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Poseida Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.25.

PSTX opened at $9.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.69 million and a PE ratio of -2.25. Poseida Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.63 and a 1 year high of $17.62. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.88.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts forecast that Poseida Therapeutics will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Poseida Therapeutics news, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 18,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $165,117.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 542,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,892,294.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $37,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,378.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,083 shares of company stock valued at $792,218 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 326.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 582.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

