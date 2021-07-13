POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO in the first quarter worth about $266,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of POSCO by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 857,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,937,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of POSCO by 0.3% in the first quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 247,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,888,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its position in shares of POSCO by 12.0% in the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 10,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Get POSCO alerts:

NYSE PKX opened at $75.73 on Tuesday. POSCO has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $92.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.20.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that POSCO will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PKX. UBS Group cut POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

About POSCO

POSCO, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for POSCO (NYSE:PKX).

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.