Pool Co. (NYSE:POOL) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. (NYSE:POOL) will post $5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pool’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.44. Pool reported earnings of $3.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pool will report full-year earnings of $12.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $12.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $12.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.30 to $13.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pool.

Shares of NYSE POOL traded down $5.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $470.15. 4,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,982. Pool has a 1 year low of $275.06 and a 1 year high of $478.67.

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total value of $773,286.00.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

