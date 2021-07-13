Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.66 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) will post sales of $1.66 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pool’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.72 billion. Pool posted sales of $1.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Pool will report full year sales of $4.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $5.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $5.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.73 million. Pool had a return on equity of 71.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share.

POOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.43.

Pool stock opened at $475.51 on Tuesday. Pool has a 52 week low of $275.06 and a 52 week high of $478.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $443.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 44.61 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

In other news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.97, for a total value of $4,142,670.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,387,409.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total value of $5,164,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,865,533.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,711 shares of company stock valued at $21,757,571 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Pool by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Pool during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Pool by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pool by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

