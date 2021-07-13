Polar Capital Holdings Plc Makes New $25.87 Million Investment in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,007,055 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,871,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned about 4.14% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KALV. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 289.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, SVP Andreas Maetzel sold 88,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $2,225,398.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,509.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 8,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $268,436.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,061 shares of company stock valued at $3,433,677 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KALV traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.00. 679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,626. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.03.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.