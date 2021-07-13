Polar Capital Holdings Plc Has $43.18 Million Stock Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 104.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 700,152 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357,294 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $43,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,696 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,043 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,239 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 11,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Globus Medical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, upped their price target on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.53.

In other news, Director James R. Tobin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $1,799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Daniel T. Scavilla sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $7,841,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,920,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 423,855 shares of company stock worth $31,138,835. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GMED stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.97. 545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,252. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.59. Globus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.84 and a twelve month high of $81.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $227.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.