Polar Capital Holdings Plc Has $33.28 Million Stock Position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 23.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 507,986 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,010 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $33,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in AtriCure by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 329,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,330,000 after buying an additional 34,785 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in AtriCure by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 221,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,325,000 after buying an additional 47,101 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,586 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,923 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ATRC traded down $2.05 on Tuesday, hitting $81.87. 284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,992. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.05. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.04 and a 12 month high of $84.43. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.48.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.24 million. On average, analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AtriCure news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,603,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,808 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $238,830.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,472,850.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,219 shares of company stock worth $6,818,937. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on AtriCure from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on AtriCure from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.89.

AtriCure Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

