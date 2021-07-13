Polar Capital Holdings Plc Has $23.57 Million Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc cut its holdings in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 91.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 217,421 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,453,951 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $23,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

BL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackLine has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.82.

Shares of BL traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.55. 113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,635. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.64 and a beta of 0.90. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.20 and a 52 week high of $154.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.07 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.91, for a total value of $1,139,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,635,691.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mika Yamamoto sold 1,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total value of $163,039.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,929.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,897 shares of company stock valued at $11,192,474. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

