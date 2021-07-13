Polar Capital Holdings Plc Grows Position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned approximately 1.09% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $19,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNTL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 190.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 63,303 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 8,415 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 168.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 20,347 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2,027.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 11,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $50.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,385. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.25. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $62.79.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.27). On average, research analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 3,083 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $182,636.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 265,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,756,240.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 8,420 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $498,800.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,019,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,404,243.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,032 shares of company stock valued at $10,798,251 in the last ninety days. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

