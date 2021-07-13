Polar Capital Holdings Plc Acquires 12,600 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 8.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 161,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $17,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 928.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Windsor Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hill-Rom stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.62. 526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,251. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.57. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.31 and a 12-month high of $118.50.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.20 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.48%. Hill-Rom’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.36%.

In other news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.30, for a total transaction of $566,500.00. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HRC. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.80.

Hill-Rom Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

