Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Takes Position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 714,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,785,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 579.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 2,762.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.11.

In other news, Director Martin Lamb sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $300,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 12,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $436,103.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,489,219. 4.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AQUA traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.22. 1,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,732. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.41. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $34.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.72 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $346.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

