Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Sells 212,313 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. cut its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 212,313 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $29,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.19. 55,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,651,667. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.02, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.75.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,025,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,138,000 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.95.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

