Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Sells 200,000 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. cut its holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $22,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QS. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 14.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QS traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.68. 112,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,106,147. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -62.18. QuantumScape Co. has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $132.73.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14).

In other QuantumScape news, insider Mohit Singh sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $14,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 901,630 shares in the company, valued at $22,414,521.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 162,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $4,045,043.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,199,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,929,745.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,340,213 shares of company stock valued at $34,356,840 over the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. QuantumScape has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

