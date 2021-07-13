Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Increases Holdings in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,328,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334,695 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 0.18% of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition worth $13,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $3,662,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $3,539,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,487,000. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,186,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,804,000 after acquiring an additional 178,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition by 301.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 187,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 140,500 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ DBDR remained flat at $$10.08 on Tuesday. 1,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,239. Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.09.

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media, and telecom industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

