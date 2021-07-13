Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Has $38.85 Million Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,867 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $38,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 833.3% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 15,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.62 per share, with a total value of $1,434,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.43. 65,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,199,279. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.52. The stock has a market cap of $72.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.04.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

