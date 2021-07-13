PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:PMVP) Director Sells $1,608,497.60 in Stock

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:PMVP) Director Thilo Schroeder sold 44,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $1,608,497.60.

Thilo Schroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 26th, Thilo Schroeder sold 16,005 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $572,818.95.

Shares of PMVP traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.90. 146,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,943. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $63.22.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

