PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:PMVP) CEO David Henry Mack Sells 14,000 Shares

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:PMVP) CEO David Henry Mack sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $499,100.00.

PMVP opened at $34.90 on Tuesday. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $63.22.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

