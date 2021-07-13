PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 247.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the first quarter valued at $130,000. 66.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on PJT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on PJT Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

NYSE:PJT opened at $72.62 on Tuesday. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.69 and a 12-month high of $81.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.52.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.89 million. As a group, research analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.06%.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

Read More: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.