Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) by 894.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,653 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Pixelworks were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 11.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 579,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 58,563 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Pixelworks in the first quarter worth about $86,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pixelworks by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,681,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,876,000 after acquiring an additional 119,994 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Pixelworks by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 440,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 50,500 shares during the last quarter. 33.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pixelworks stock opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. Pixelworks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.31.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 43.65% and a negative net margin of 80.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pixelworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Pixelworks Profile

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products comprises image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

