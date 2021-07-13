PIVX (PIVX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $259,678.00

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. One PIVX coin can now be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00001565 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PIVX has a total market cap of $33.56 million and approximately $259,678.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PIVX has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 145.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000027 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00022036 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00008654 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,180,592 coins. PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PIVX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

