Pirate Chain Price Hits $2.05 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 13th. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $376.69 million and approximately $561,480.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.05 or 0.00006290 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.11 or 0.00323010 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00131081 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.77 or 0.00174465 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003016 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 184,051,598 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.