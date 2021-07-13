Piper Sandler Lowers United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Price Target to $28.00

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti upgraded United Fire Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Fire Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th.

UFCS opened at $24.64 on Friday. United Fire Group has a 52 week low of $18.83 and a 52 week high of $36.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.32 and a beta of 0.11.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $276.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.30 million. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 8.88% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. Equities research analysts expect that United Fire Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UFCS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the fourth quarter worth about $9,347,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of United Fire Group by 108.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 508,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,709,000 after purchasing an additional 264,685 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of United Fire Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,528,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,791,000 after purchasing an additional 182,072 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of United Fire Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,833,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,797,000 after purchasing an additional 175,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

