Piper Sandler Increases Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target to $70.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

VRNS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $50.67 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Varonis Systems to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.27.

Shares of VRNS opened at $59.30 on Friday. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $32.70 and a twelve month high of $75.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.26%. The company had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 1,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $75,313.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 578,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,719,339.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Mendoza sold 14,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $873,307.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,671 shares of company stock worth $1,643,569. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Varonis Systems by 211.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 224.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 200.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 200.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

