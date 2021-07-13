Piper Sandler Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Santos now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.32 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.31. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ FY2022 earnings at $8.99 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.75.

Shares of IIPR opened at $207.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 280.52 and a quick ratio of 280.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.54 and a beta of 1.44. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52-week low of $89.09 and a 52-week high of $222.08.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.30 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 57.54%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.00%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $39,485.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,666.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $95,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,327 shares of company stock valued at $158,583. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,247,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,311,000 after purchasing an additional 441,031 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 314.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 467,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,162,000 after acquiring an additional 354,551 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 371,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,867,000 after acquiring an additional 9,630 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,849,000 after acquiring an additional 13,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 84.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,867,000 after acquiring an additional 88,839 shares during the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

