Pinkcoin (PINK) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,193.00

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $1,193.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.24 or 0.00383141 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003166 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000178 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00012670 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $557.58 or 0.01692327 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000110 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 454,290,316 coins and its circulating supply is 429,029,880 coins. The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

