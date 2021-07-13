Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Trading Down 5.1%

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)’s share price was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $69.23 and last traded at $69.23. Approximately 1,040 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 321,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.95.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PLL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $39.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Piedmont Lithium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.13.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.37 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.10.

In other Piedmont Lithium news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 22,080 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $1,664,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Patrick Brindle sold 20,000 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.33, for a total transaction of $1,486,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter worth $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 223.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 970 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 19.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLL)

Piedmont Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,322 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.