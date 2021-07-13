Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NYSE:PLL) CEO Keith D. Phillips Sells 26,080 Shares

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NYSE:PLL) CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 26,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $1,972,430.40.
Shares of PLL traded down $4.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.80. 2,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,434. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $88.97.
Piedmont Lithium Company Profile
See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.