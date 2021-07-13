Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NYSE:PLL) CEO Keith D. Phillips Sells 26,080 Shares

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NYSE:PLL) CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 26,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $1,972,430.40.

Shares of PLL traded down $4.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.80. 2,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,434. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $88.97.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,322 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

