Photronics (NYSE:PLAB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Photronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLAB) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 28,564 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 463,280 shares.The stock last traded at $12.69 and had previously closed at $12.39.

In related news, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 4,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $51,880.00. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 4,500 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 53,500 shares of company stock worth $723,730 over the last quarter.

About Photronics (NYSE:PLAB)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

