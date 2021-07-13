Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 912,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 114,334 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.44% of Photronics worth $11,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Photronics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,431,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,144,000 after acquiring an additional 102,069 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Photronics by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,580,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,633,000 after purchasing an additional 501,776 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Photronics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,973,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Photronics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,067,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,723,000 after purchasing an additional 73,538 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Photronics by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,060,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 251,187 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Photronics alerts:

In other news, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $51,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 117,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,824.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,500 shares of company stock worth $723,639. 3.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Photronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $14.56. The stock has a market cap of $767.92 million, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $159.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.