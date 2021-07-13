Phala Network (PHA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $84.57 Million

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 13th. One Phala Network coin can now be purchased for $0.93 or 0.00002823 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phala Network has a market cap of $167.93 million and $84.57 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phala Network has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00052914 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00016405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.69 or 0.00886047 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000389 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005377 BTC.

About Phala Network

Phala Network (CRYPTO:PHA) is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,334,380 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phala Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phala Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

