PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (ISD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on July 30th

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of NYSE ISD opened at $16.37 on Tuesday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $16.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.18.

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

