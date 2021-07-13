Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Trading Up 1.4%

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (ETR:PFV)’s share price was up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €165.40 ($194.59) and last traded at €164.00 ($192.94). Approximately 3,843 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 38,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at €161.80 ($190.35).

Several equities research analysts have commented on PFV shares. Independent Research set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €143.50 ($168.82) price objective on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €142.63 ($167.79).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €160.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.59. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 41.94.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. The company also provides helium leak detectors. Its solutions include magnetic and hybrid bearing turbo pumps, and turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, diaphragms, roots, side channels, screws, piston and scroll pumps; vacuum chambers; leak detectors, gas analyzers, gauges, and mass spectrometers; gaskets, filters, valves, flanges, electrical feedthroughs, manipulators, bellows components, and other accessories; and multi-stage vacuum systems, special pumping stations, and calibration and decontamination systems; and flexible services and consultation.

