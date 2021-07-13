PetIQ, Inc. (NYSE:PETQ) President Sells $101,811.64 in Stock

PetIQ, Inc. (NYSE:PETQ) President Susan Sholtis sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $101,811.64.

Shares of PETQ stock opened at $38.59 on Tuesday. PetIQ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.42 and a 12 month high of $46.00.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

