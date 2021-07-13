Peter Derycz Sells 226,289 Shares of Research Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:RSSS) Stock

Research Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:RSSS) major shareholder Peter Derycz sold 226,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $678,867.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE RSSS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.01. The stock had a trading volume of 47,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,145. Research Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $3.26.

Research Solutions Company Profile

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform.

