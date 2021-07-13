Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Trims Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,775 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.4% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Park Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush raised their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.07.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $144.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.14 and a twelve month high of $146.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 156,288 shares of company stock worth $20,778,298. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

