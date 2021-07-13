Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Stake Raised by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,023,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,484 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $12,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 103,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 40,330 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter worth about $2,989,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter worth about $684,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,319,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,386,000 after purchasing an additional 638,556 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PRDO opened at $12.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $864.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.35. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $17.49.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Perdoceo Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRDO. Zacks Investment Research raised Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Perdoceo Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

In other news, SVP Andrew Hurst sold 9,940 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $118,683.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

