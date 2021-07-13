PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $149.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $150.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.69.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.