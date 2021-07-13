Penta Trading 11% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. Penta has a market cap of $1.66 million and $11,705.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Penta has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Penta coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00052961 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003025 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00016316 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.45 or 0.00877965 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000378 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00092514 BTC.

About Penta

Penta is a coin. It launched on June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. The official website for Penta is www.penta.global . Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Penta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

