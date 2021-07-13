Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

PEGRF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC downgraded Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

OTCMKTS:PEGRF opened at $16.02 on Friday. Pennon Group has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $25.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.13.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

